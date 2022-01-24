Texas police arrest suspect in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting
01:18
Share this -
copied
Investigators say 27-year-old Antoine Daniel Badon gunned down Calogero Duenes on New Year's Eve as Duenes was carrying a birthday cake for his 6-year-old daughter. KPRC's Bill Barajas reports.Jan. 24, 2022
UP NEXT
Wikileaks’ Julian Assange allowed to challenge U.S. extradition decision
01:20
Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats after pro-filibuster vote
03:48
Majority of Americans think U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, according to NBC News poll
03:48
Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: U.S. should prepare for Putin to ‘make a bad decision’
03:52
Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas after judge grants seize order