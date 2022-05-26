IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • NRA pushes forward with Houston event in wake of Texas school shooting

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Texas police say armed school officer was not on campus when shooting started

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    From 1990: Ray Liotta explains why he wanted to star in ‘Goodfellas’

    04:28

  • Texas officials give timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response

    05:44

  • Social media users spread baseless theory that Texas shooter was transgender

    01:57

  • Amber Heard: Johnny Depp ‘himself beat me up for five years’

    03:22

  • Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?

    08:51

  • Weapons found on two Texas school campuses in wake of Uvalde massacre

    01:32

  • Amber Heard: Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit ‘humiliating for any human to go through’

    03:44

  • Videos show witnesses questioning police response at Uvalde shooting

    02:16

  • Aunt: Fourth grader smeared self with blood, played dead to survive shooting

    01:20

  • 'How to Murder Your Husband' author convicted of murdering husband

    02:01

  • Would more security in schools prevent active shooter incidents?

    03:33

  • Lawmakers face growing calls for action to address gun violence

    04:36

  • FBI data shows dramatic rise in school shootings across U.S.

    02:17

  • Parkland shooting survivor: Teachers ‘went to school to be educators,’ not law enforcement

    04:06

  • 'She was full of love': Texas shooting victim's father describes his daughter

    00:32

  • Hundreds gather in Minnesota to honor George Floyd on two-year anniversary of death

    01:45

  • Starbucks sued over union retaliation claims

    09:30

  • Vigils held to honor Texas school shooting victims

    01:15

NBC News

Texas police say armed school officer was not on campus when shooting started

01:14

During a news conference, officials from Texas Department of Public Safety contradicted earlier statements that an armed school officer was at Robb Elementary when the shooting began. This information comes amid heavy scrutiny of police response to the attack.May 26, 2022

  • NRA pushes forward with Houston event in wake of Texas school shooting

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Texas police say armed school officer was not on campus when shooting started

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    From 1990: Ray Liotta explains why he wanted to star in ‘Goodfellas’

    04:28

  • Texas officials give timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response

    05:44

  • Social media users spread baseless theory that Texas shooter was transgender

    01:57

  • Amber Heard: Johnny Depp ‘himself beat me up for five years’

    03:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All