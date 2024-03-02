IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Texas rancher reeling over wildfire impact on cattle industry
Texas rancher reeling over wildfire impact on cattle industry

Texas rancher Jim Bill Anderson shows NBC's Guad Venegas the impact from the wildfires on his land. Much of the open fields burned in the region were used for grazing and feeding cattle.March 2, 2024

