Late Night reacts to Texas elementary school shooting

- Now Playing
Late Night reacts to Texas elementary school shooting02:50
- UP NEXT
Josh Duggar sentenced to over 12 years in prison for child pornography case00:55
Former TMZ producer recalls obtaining video of Johnny Depp smashing kitchen cabinets02:38
Depp says listening to Heard’s testimony is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘humiliating,’ denies allegations03:43
Depp describes Heard allegedly hitting him during 2015 honeymoon on Orient Express06:57
Mike Krzyzewski talks retirement, coaching career and family life06:14
Celebrities, activists speak out after Texas mass shooting02:32
Heard’s defense team rests, Depp’s attorneys calling rebuttal witnesses03:02
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial enters final week03:37
Lawsuit accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault heads to trial03:00
Hugh Jackman on returning to his roots in ‘The Music Man’06:59
Tim McGraw admits Faith Hill forced him to shower during ‘1883’00:46
‘Jaws’ child actor becomes police chief in Martha’s Vineyard00:56
Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomes 2nd child with Chris Pratt00:41
Elton John documentary ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ announced00:41
4 SNL stars say farewell to ‘SNL’ in season finale02:12
‘Born to Rule: When Charles Is King’ podcast premieres May 30th00:47
Amber Heard’s legal team to put Johnny Depp back on the stand02:46
Jon Hamm dishes on his dream role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’07:26
Johnny Depp's past in question on day 19 of $50 million defamation trial03:33
- Now Playing
Late Night reacts to Texas elementary school shooting02:50
- UP NEXT
Josh Duggar sentenced to over 12 years in prison for child pornography case00:55
Former TMZ producer recalls obtaining video of Johnny Depp smashing kitchen cabinets02:38
Depp says listening to Heard’s testimony is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘humiliating,’ denies allegations03:43
Depp describes Heard allegedly hitting him during 2015 honeymoon on Orient Express06:57
Mike Krzyzewski talks retirement, coaching career and family life06:14
Play All