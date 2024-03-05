IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas Senate candidate Colin Allred: Democrats have ‘had some backsliding’ among Latino voters
Texas Senate candidate Colin Allred: Democrats have ‘had some backsliding’ among Latino voters

Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Colin Allred of Texas talks to NBC News about his views on border policy, abortion and a possible runoff with him and a Democratic primary opponent.March 5, 2024

