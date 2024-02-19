IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas student who brought gun into school injured in police shooting
Feb. 19, 202401:40
Police shot at a 16-year-old student who brought a gun into a high school in Mesquite, Texas, as they were negotiating with the teen to put down his weapon.Feb. 19, 2024

