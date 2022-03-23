IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Texas superintendent tells librarians to pull books on sexuality, transgender people

09:52

Jeremy Glenn, the superintendent of the Granbury Independent School District in Texas, met with librarians in January 2022 and said they should pull books with explicit sexual content and LGBTQ themes, according to audio obtained and verified by NBC News, ProPublica and The Texas Tribune. Legal experts say the audio, combined with the decision to abruptly remove books from circulation, even temporarily, raises constitutional concerns.March 23, 2022

