IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Peloton faces setback as stock hits a 52-week low

    03:41

  • Three teens found dead in apparent double murder-suicide near Houston

    01:07

  • Watch: Officers rescue woman after Bronx explosion

    01:47

  • 'Stalkerware' apps help domestic abusers spy on their victims

    05:36

  • The 5G battle between tech and travel explained 

    01:45

  • Three Pennsylvania officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

    01:41

  • AT&T and Verizon delay 5G rollout near some airports

    02:26

  • Government’s free Covid testing site launches one day early

    02:26

  • New image shows Texas hostage gunman at Dallas outreach center

    01:52

  • Exclusive: Snapchat executive on company’s efforts to stop sale of counterfeit pills

    03:47

  • NHL game changer Willie O’Ree’s number to be retired

    01:34

  • Drone video shows major train derailment in Indiana

    00:53

  • Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in apparent ambush shooting near Miami zoo

    00:59

  • Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $9 million after serving guest cleaning solution at Tennessee restaurant

    02:09

  • Bronx gas explosion leads to fire, partial building collapse

    00:21

  • Los Angeles nurse dies at hospital she worked in for 38 years after being attacked at bus stop

    01:36

  • Fauci addresses ‘open question’ whether omicron can end Covid pandemic

    01:51

  • Los Angeles nurse dies at hospital she worked in for 38 years after being attacked at bus stop

    01:05

  • Arrest made in search for missing Virginia woman

    01:56

  • 'I thought it was over': Survivor describes jumping from window to escape deadly Michigan fire

    01:25

NBC News Channel

Texas wildfire threatens homes, causes evacuations

00:41

The Rolling Pines fire outside Austin, Texas, has burned at least 630 acres and threatens homes in the area.Jan. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Peloton faces setback as stock hits a 52-week low

    03:41

  • Three teens found dead in apparent double murder-suicide near Houston

    01:07

  • Watch: Officers rescue woman after Bronx explosion

    01:47

  • 'Stalkerware' apps help domestic abusers spy on their victims

    05:36

  • The 5G battle between tech and travel explained 

    01:45

  • Three Pennsylvania officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

    01:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All