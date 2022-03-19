Texas wildfires burn more than 60 square miles

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Texas wildfires burn more than 60 square miles00:45
UP NEXT
Kentucky inmate rescued factory employees from Mayfield tornado destruction01:44
Storms cause destruction in Southeast and Texas wildfire turns deadly01:30
Google facing lawsuit over allegations of systemic bias02:30
Storm at Alabama mobile home park destroys residences, hospitalizes two01:11
'It's been a struggle': Acid attack survivor speaks out 1 year later02:04
Unarmed New Jersey man paralyzed in police shooting files lawsuit01:33
Jurors hear recording of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot during trial00:22
Chapman University professor sues students for posting exams online00:23
Florida bus driver 'saved lives' during deadly shooting01:30
Florida drawbridge operator charged with manslaughter after woman falls to her death02:26
'World's most powerful rocket' rolls to launch pad00:49
DNA helps identify killer in 1988 murder of San Diego mom01:49
Thieves in New York steal handbags worth almost $100K from Balenciaga store03:05
WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended until May01:11
Recovering addict describes internet’s meth underground: 'It's very dark, it's scary'03:34
Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied02:34
NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team01:28
Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says01:27
Kansas school shooting followed request to search student's backpack01:32
Texas wildfires burn more than 60 square miles00:45
Homes in Eastland County, Texas, have been destroyed and residents evacuated as fast-moving fires have burned the area.March 19, 2022
Now Playing
Texas wildfires burn more than 60 square miles00:45
UP NEXT
Kentucky inmate rescued factory employees from Mayfield tornado destruction01:44
Storms cause destruction in Southeast and Texas wildfire turns deadly01:30
Google facing lawsuit over allegations of systemic bias02:30
Storm at Alabama mobile home park destroys residences, hospitalizes two01:11
'It's been a struggle': Acid attack survivor speaks out 1 year later02:04