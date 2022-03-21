IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Aerials show aftermath of I-95 collision that killed 2 Pennsylvania troopers, 1 civilian

    00:46

  • Volunteer cowboys evacuate livestock as Texas wildfires grow

    01:25
  • Now Playing

    Texas wildfires force more evacuations

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Arkansas car show shooting leaves 1 dead, 28 including children injured

    02:09

  • Six injured in L.A. County rescue helicopter crash

    01:44

  • Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ charged in 2009 death of newborn

    01:35

  • Race to contain deadly Texas wildfires

    01:49

  • Four missing marines after Osprey crash

    01:17

  • ‘Historically this is not something new': HBCU students address Congress on recent bomb threats

    00:56

  • Texas wildfires burn more than 60 square miles

    00:45

  • Kentucky inmate rescued factory employees from Mayfield tornado destruction

    01:44

  • Storms cause destruction in Southeast and Texas wildfire turns deadly

    01:30

  • Google facing lawsuit over allegations of systemic bias

    02:30

  • Storm at Alabama mobile home park destroys residences, hospitalizes two

    01:11

  • 'It's been a struggle': Acid attack survivor speaks out 1 year later

    02:04

  • Unarmed New Jersey man paralyzed in police shooting files lawsuit

    01:33

  • Jurors hear recording of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot during trial

    00:22

  • Chapman University professor sues students for posting exams online

    00:23

  • Florida bus driver 'saved lives' during deadly shooting

    01:30

  • Florida drawbridge operator charged with manslaughter after woman falls to her death

    02:26

NBC News Channel

Texas wildfires force more evacuations

01:17

The "Big L" and "Eastland Complex" fires have already consumed tens of thousands of acres. KXAS' Sophia Beausoleil reports.March 21, 2022

  • Aerials show aftermath of I-95 collision that killed 2 Pennsylvania troopers, 1 civilian

    00:46

  • Volunteer cowboys evacuate livestock as Texas wildfires grow

    01:25
  • Now Playing

    Texas wildfires force more evacuations

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Arkansas car show shooting leaves 1 dead, 28 including children injured

    02:09

  • Six injured in L.A. County rescue helicopter crash

    01:44

  • Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ charged in 2009 death of newborn

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All