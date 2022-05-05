IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Texas woman arrested for 1996 murder of former roommate

NBC News Channel

Texas woman arrested for 1996 murder of former roommate

01:22

Authorities have arrested a Texas woman for the murder of Christopher Hervey, who was killed in Santa Ana, California, in 1996 after an anonymous letter implicated the victim’s former roommate in the slaying. KNBC’s Vikki Vargas reports.May 5, 2022

