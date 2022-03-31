Texas woman details ‘horrifying’ moment hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead
01:36
Betty Harris got a call from Memorial Hermann Hospital notifying her that her husband was dead. When Harris went to identify the body she learned that there was a mix-up and it was not her husband. Harris called the incident “horrifying.” KPRC reports.March 31, 2022
Now Playing
Texas woman details ‘horrifying’ moment hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead
01:36
UP NEXT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce Todd Bowles as new head coach
07:00
Teen hospitalized after shooting at South Carolina middle school
01:09
DNA evidence helps identify suspect in 1987 Michigan murder
02:28
Body of missing Nevada woman Naomi Irion found
00:21
Florida driver who killed two high school students in bus stop crash investigated for DUI