IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas woman fatally shot alleged kidnapper
March 20, 202401:36
  • Now Playing

    Texas woman fatally shot alleged kidnapper

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men

    01:43

  • First 'Goon Squad' officer sentenced to 20 years for torture of two Black men

    02:35

  • Missing toddler Elijah Vue's blanket found along Wisconsin road

    01:56

  • California police: Toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a 2-year-old

    02:03

  • Second suspect named in Maryland teen's 1970 murder

    02:28

  • Hearing begins in alleged California exorcism death

    01:49

  • LAPD forms task force to combat 'burglary tourists' targeting neighborhoods

    02:51

  • Ohio mother who left toddler alone for 10 days sentenced in her murder

    00:57

  • Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida

    01:52

  • PA county locked down for second day in a row due to armed suspects

    01:57

  • Special prosecutor's resignation could further delay Trump's Georgia trial

    00:42

  • Special prosecutor resigns in Trump Georgia election case 

    02:34

  • James Crumbley found guilty on all counts in son’s school shooting rampage

    00:44

  • Judge denies Trump's request to dismiss charges in federal documents case

    02:05

  • Family of student injured in Kentucky dorm still searching for answers

    02:20

  • Deliberations begin in James Crumbley trial 

    02:15

  • 'They're all high': Rats eat drugs in New Orleans evidence storage

    02:05

  • Connecticut day care worker accused of slamming child into wall

    01:41

  • CNBC investigation: How stolen goods from organized retail crime wind up being resold

    02:13

NBC News Channel

Texas woman fatally shot alleged kidnapper

01:36

Police say a woman in Gillespie County, Texas, told deputies she fatally shot a man after she claims she was drugged and kidnapped. KXAN’s Jala Washington reports.March 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Texas woman fatally shot alleged kidnapper

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men

    01:43

  • First 'Goon Squad' officer sentenced to 20 years for torture of two Black men

    02:35

  • Missing toddler Elijah Vue's blanket found along Wisconsin road

    01:56

  • California police: Toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a 2-year-old

    02:03

  • Second suspect named in Maryland teen's 1970 murder

    02:28
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All