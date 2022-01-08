Texas woman puts son with Covid in trunk of car to prevent exposure

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
According to court documents, a 41-year-old teacher in Cypress, Texas, put her 13-year-old son who tested positive for Covid-19 in the trunk of her car to prevent exposure to the virus. KPRC’s Bill Barajas reports.Jan. 8, 2022

