Texas woman puts son with Covid in trunk of car to prevent exposure
01:14
Share this -
copied
According to court documents, a 41-year-old teacher in Cypress, Texas, put her 13-year-old son who tested positive for Covid-19 in the trunk of her car to prevent exposure to the virus. KPRC’s Bill Barajas reports.Jan. 8, 2022
Now Playing
Texas woman puts son with Covid in trunk of car to prevent exposure
01:14
UP NEXT
National Guard called in to help overwhelmed New Jersey nursing homes
02:16
Overwhelmed hospitals hit with staffing shortages as Covid cases surge
04:14
Supreme Court hears arguments on Biden administration’s vaccine, mask mandate
01:48
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 tests
05:16
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates