The Babies of Al-Shifa: The story of survival for Gaza's youngest

- Now Playing
The Babies of Al-Shifa: The story of survival for Gaza's youngest14:17
- UP NEXT
27-year-old doctor cares for 850 patients in Gaza’s last standing hospital05:39
A story of survival: 13-year-old takes care of seven siblings amid the war in Gaza05:44
The battle lost against America’s deadliest fire in over 100 years23:15
Where's Noa? A forensic analysis of her kidnapping and what it says about Israel's hostage crisis13:13
Slaughterhouse children: Child labor exposed in America’s food industry16:06
Video diaries from Gaza show a daily struggle to survive15:31
Maine’s new law partially decriminalizing sex work is not what it seems07:21
How the Supernova massacre unfolded, according to analysis of eyewitness and terrorist video10:41
‘Complete madness’: One Lahaina firefighter’s battle against the Maui wildfires06:48
Ukrainian children went missing. Their parents won't rest until they're returned.15:21
The fight over 'Cop City': Inside the protests against Atlanta's new police training center17:57
50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion35:44
Boiling Point: Jackson’s decades long fight for clean water20:53
#FillerNation: Beauty in the age of social media22:33
Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son25:29
A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and truth in the age of social media27:03
Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?08:50
An African student needed to flee Ukraine. Help came from Atlanta.08:33
'College, it wasn't my dream': Why young American men are opting out of college03:49
- Now Playing
The Babies of Al-Shifa: The story of survival for Gaza's youngest14:17
- UP NEXT
27-year-old doctor cares for 850 patients in Gaza’s last standing hospital05:39
A story of survival: 13-year-old takes care of seven siblings amid the war in Gaza05:44
The battle lost against America’s deadliest fire in over 100 years23:15
Where's Noa? A forensic analysis of her kidnapping and what it says about Israel's hostage crisis13:13
Slaughterhouse children: Child labor exposed in America’s food industry16:06
Play All