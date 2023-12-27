IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Vivek Ramaswamy quits buying TV ads, a promising treatment for kids with food allergies, and a man's 'miracle' survival in mangled car

  • Now Playing

    The battle lost against America’s deadliest fire in over 100 years

    23:15
  • UP NEXT

    Where's Noa? A forensic analysis of her kidnapping and what it says about Israel's hostage crisis

    13:13

  • Slaughterhouse children: Child labor exposed in America’s food industry

    16:06

  • Video diaries from Gaza show a daily struggle to survive

    15:31

  • Maine’s new law partially decriminalizing sex work is not what it seems

    07:21

  • How the Supernova massacre unfolded, according to analysis of eyewitness and terrorist video

    10:41

  • ‘Complete madness’: One Lahaina firefighter’s battle against the Maui wildfires

    06:48

  • Ukrainian children went missing. Their parents won't rest until they're returned.

    15:21

  • The fight over 'Cop City': Inside the protests against Atlanta's new police training center

    17:57

  • 50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion

    35:44

  • Boiling Point: Jackson’s decades long fight for clean water

    20:53

  • #FillerNation: Beauty in the age of social media

    22:33

  • Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son

    25:29

  • A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and truth in the age of social media

    27:03

  • Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?

    08:50

  • An African student needed to flee Ukraine. Help came from Atlanta.

    08:33

  • 'College, it wasn't my dream': Why young American men are opting out of college

    03:49

  • Feeling Stuck: Why college educated women are underemployed

    03:38

  • How a small Chicago community said ‘No’ to more industry in its neighborhood

    09:12

  • A gap that takes a lifetime to bridge: An Asian American's effort to relearn her language

    04:18

NBC News

The battle lost against America’s deadliest fire in over 100 years

23:15

NBC News’ Tom Llamas reveals new details of the blaze that tore through Lahaina. Firefighters reflect on the inferno, survivors share what life looks like now, and a former official speaks out, saying more could have been done to prevent catastrophe.Dec. 27, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    The battle lost against America’s deadliest fire in over 100 years

    23:15
  • UP NEXT

    Where's Noa? A forensic analysis of her kidnapping and what it says about Israel's hostage crisis

    13:13

  • Slaughterhouse children: Child labor exposed in America’s food industry

    16:06

  • Video diaries from Gaza show a daily struggle to survive

    15:31

  • Maine’s new law partially decriminalizing sex work is not what it seems

    07:21

  • How the Supernova massacre unfolded, according to analysis of eyewitness and terrorist video

    10:41
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All