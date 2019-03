The Church of Safe Injection and its mission to battle Maine's opioid crisis 10:25 copied!

This is the gospel according to the Church of Safe Injection: People will use drugs anyway, so society should make sure they use safely. The church is a loose collection of activists fighting against Maine’s opioid crisis. Church members travel the streets of Maine at night, distributing fresh needles and other supplies to people who use drugs. What they’re doing is illegal and some have even called them “radical.”

