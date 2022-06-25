IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade and how to overhaul women’s healthcare

The consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade and how to overhaul women’s healthcare

Moments after the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, NBC News’ Kate Snow moderated a panel on women’s healthcare at the Aspen Ideas: Health festival. Panelists include Dr. Beri Ridgeway, chief of staff Cleveland Clinic; journalist Maria Shriver; and Dr. Paula Johnson president of Wellesley College. They discuss the consequences of the court’s ruling as it relates to women’s healthcare and the path women now face. NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner of Aspen Ideas: Health.June 25, 2022

