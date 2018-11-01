The disruptors: Carving out a space for women and TGNC in tech

Subscribe to Breaking News emails

The disruptors: Cross-country hackathon creates a women and TGNC only space to help challenge the status quo

StartupBus is a cross-country hackathon for entrepreneurs. This year, to challenge the male dominated status quo of the tech industry, the event featured a bus made up exclusively of women, trans, and gendernonconforming folks. It was an opportunity to empower female creators, and to allow women to meet, network, and share their experiences working in all-male environments.Jun.11.2018

