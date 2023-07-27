IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The fight over 'Cop City': Inside the protests against Atlanta's new police training center

19:26

“Cop City” is what opponents call a proposed $90 million police and fire training facility in Atlanta — a plan that has embroiled the city in protests and demonstrations for nearly two years, at one point with deadly consequences. NBC News’ Craig Melvin traveled to Atlanta to speak with city leaders supporting “Cop City” and the activists who are fighting against it, to learn about life on the front lines of this ongoing debate.July 27, 2023

