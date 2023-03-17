The hidden world of boys with eating disorders

While the conversation around eating disorders is usually centered around young women, close to a third of diagnosed cases are actually men. Despite that, experts say male patients are severely underdiagnosed because doctors have no roadmap to do so – nearly all the research around eating disorders have been focused on female samples. In this episode, Stay Tuned highlights the stories of two young men. Ryan, 17, has restricted his eating since he was 11. He was finally diagnosed half a decade later and sought medical treatment. Nathan, 22 and influenced by celebrity interviews, put himself on a strict diet to up his caloric intake so much, he’d sometimes throw up.. all in hopes of achieving that Marvel superhero body.March 17, 2023