The Innovators: Blue Bottle Coffee CEO Bryan Meehan On Leadership During Crisis

From investor to CEO, Bryan Meehan has led Blue Bottle Coffee to new heights. The former Co-Founder of Nude Skincare and U.K. organic food company Fresh & Wild, is no stranger to facing business challenges as an entrepreneur, but nothing like those presented by Covid-19. Meehan sat down for a chat over coffee with NBC News Senior Business Correspondent, Stephanie Ruhle, to reveal how he is innovating around the pandemic and why he believes working from home has made his team more productive than ever.