The Innovators: Inside Imran Khan’s big idea to revolutionize online shopping

Verishop Co-Founder and CEO, Imran Khan, helped transform the social media landscape as the Chief Strategy Officer for Snapchat. Now, Khan is taking his unique ability to capture younger demographics to his online shopping platform, Verishop. The brand just launched a new iOS app fusing online shopping, social sharing and connecting brand stories with the products people want most. In a wide-ranging interview, NBC News Senior Business Correspondent, Stephanie Ruhle, goes inside the mind of this trailblazing innovator.