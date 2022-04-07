IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The past, present and future of Broadway (Part 1)

    04:28
  • Now Playing

    The past, present and future of Broadway (Part 2)

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 1)

    02:13

  • Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 2)

    02:19

  • 150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 1)

    02:20

  • 150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 2)

    04:31

  • Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 1)

    04:14

  • Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 2)

    04:19

  • Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 1)

    06:58

  • Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 2)

    05:27

  • Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 1)

    05:57

  • Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 2)

    06:32

  • Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 1)

    07:56

  • Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 2)

    04:19

  • Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 1)

    06:17

  • Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 2)

    05:38

  • History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 1)

    13:41

  • History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 2)

    10:52

  • Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 1)

    05:34

  • Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 2)

    06:56

Nightly Films

The past, present and future of Broadway (Part 2)

03:48

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the Tony Awards, here's a look at how New York City’s theater district became what it is today and how the recent pandemic and the country’s racial reckoning is affecting its future. Broadway stars Chita Rivera, Norm Lewis and Ali Stroker reflect on their time on “The Great White Way.”April 7, 2022

  • The past, present and future of Broadway (Part 1)

    04:28
  • Now Playing

    The past, present and future of Broadway (Part 2)

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 1)

    02:13

  • Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 2)

    02:19

  • 150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 1)

    02:20

  • 150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 2)

    04:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All