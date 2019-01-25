NBC News

The presidential race happening on social media

02:52

More 2020 contenders are starting to announce their run for president. A lot of these candidates are posting videos to social media and trying to show a lighter side, but sometimes these videos seem more awkward than relatable. NBC News Signal’s Simone Boyce gets digital communications strategist Alex Wall’s take.Jan. 25, 2019

