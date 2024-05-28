IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The search for Papua New Guinea landslide victims continues as rescuers dig through mud
May 28, 2024

    The search for Papua New Guinea landslide victims continues as rescuers dig through mud

The search for Papua New Guinea landslide victims continues as rescuers dig through mud

Locals in northern Papua New Guinea were searching desperately for survivors with shovels and their bare hands through muddy rubble and debris. More than 2,000 people were buried in the landslide according to the local government.May 28, 2024

    The search for Papua New Guinea landslide victims continues as rescuers dig through mud

