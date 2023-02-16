IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Third person arrested in deadly teen fentanyl overdoses in Dallas area

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Dramatic new interview footage revealed in Murdaugh trial

    02:48

  • Protesters call for action after Alabama inmate freezes to death

    01:45

  • Buffalo Tops mass shooter sentenced to life without parole

    03:39

  • Missouri man wrongfully convicted of murder free after 27 years

    02:08

  • Georgia officer arrested in connection with 16-year-old's death

    01:48

  • 'I don't want anyone to be inspired by me': Buffalo shooter apologizes before sentencing

    00:45

  • Watch: Man lunges toward Buffalo shooter during sentencing

    01:05

  • Michigan State student describes hiding under bed during lockdown

    03:17

  • Parkland victims honored in remembrance ceremony five years after tragedy

    03:25

  • 'Rust' production will resume spring 2023

    03:20

  • Watch: Wisconsin murder defendant attacks her own attorney

    01:05

  • 'He wasn't going to let me out': Rep. Angie Craig describes attack

    03:48

  • Officials still investigating for motive of Michigan State University mass shooting

    03:23

  • Police say motive is still unknown in Michigan State University mass shooting

    00:36

  • At least 3 killed in shootings at MSU, suspect found dead

    01:36

  • Suspected Michigan State gunman dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say

    03:08

  • Shooting at Michigan State University leaves at least five injured 

    06:14

  • Sideshow mob attacks Sacramento family minivan

    02:59

  • Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh on the night his wife and son died

    02:55

NBC News Channel

Third person arrested in deadly teen fentanyl overdoses in Dallas area

01:43

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday the arrest of a third person described as the "main source of supply" in nearly a dozen fentanyl overdoses among teens in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch area of Texas. KXAS’ Alicia Barrera reports.Feb. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Third person arrested in deadly teen fentanyl overdoses in Dallas area

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Dramatic new interview footage revealed in Murdaugh trial

    02:48

  • Protesters call for action after Alabama inmate freezes to death

    01:45

  • Buffalo Tops mass shooter sentenced to life without parole

    03:39

  • Missouri man wrongfully convicted of murder free after 27 years

    02:08

  • Georgia officer arrested in connection with 16-year-old's death

    01:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All