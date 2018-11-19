mach

Thanksgiving flights too expensive? Blame an algorithm

The pricing of airline tickets might seem like a mystery but it’s actually an algorithm. Airline companies use a dynamic pricing algorithm that takes many factors into account, things like supply and demand and historical trends. That’s why your Thanksgiving flights will always cost and an arm and a leg.Nov. 19, 2018

  • Thanksgiving flights too expensive? Blame an algorithm

    01:51

  • Alchemy and Science: Fantastic Beasts’ real-life connection to a 14th century Parisian scribe

    05:10

  • Super-Earth exoplanet discovered orbiting a star just 6 light-years from our sun

    01:29

  • Could this cosmic interloper be an alien spacecraft? Neil deGrasse Tyson isn’t so sure

    03:52

  • 'A bumpy ride ahead': Astronomer Martin Rees on humanity's chance of surviving the 21st century

    03:48

  • The search for alien life in Nevada

    05:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All