Thanksgiving flights too expensive? Blame an algorithm
The pricing of airline tickets might seem like a mystery but it’s actually an algorithm. Airline companies use a dynamic pricing algorithm that takes many factors into account, things like supply and demand and historical trends. That’s why your Thanksgiving flights will always cost and an arm and a leg.
