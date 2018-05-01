Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

U.S. news

Thousands become U.S. citizens in ceremonies around the country

Thousands of people in cities around the U.S. became citizens in naturalization ceremonies.Jul.05.2018

U.S. News

  • Police called on black Oregon lawmaker while campaigning in neighborhood

    01:26

  • Thousands become U.S. citizens in ceremonies around the country

    01:00

  • Trump thanks military at 4th of July picnic

    01:17

  • 7-year-old finds passion in Revolutionary War

    01:41

  • Fertility clinic defends itself after freezer malfunction destroyed eggs and embryos

    01:36

  • 4th of July brings extreme conditions to East and West Coast

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News