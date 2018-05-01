Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
U.S. news
Thousands become U.S. citizens in ceremonies around the country
Thousands of people in cities around the U.S. became citizens in naturalization ceremonies.
U.S. News
HHS chief vague about how many kids separated from parents06:53
Trump officials struggle to reunite migrant families04:03
Texas mother shoots man trying to steal car with her kids inside01:04
HHS using DNA tests to reunite migrant children separated from parents01:27
Heavy rain and flash floods hit Pittsburgh, leaving residents on alert00:59
Wildfires rage across Western U.S. as extreme heat moves in01:14
Play All