Clashes with police as thousands marched through Brussels against Covid restrictions
01:12
Thousands of protesters marched through the Belgian capital against the latest Covid-19 restrictions there. Many of the protesters were opposed to vaccinations and a small number clashed with police later in the day.Dec. 19, 2021
