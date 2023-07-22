IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Thousands forced to flee Greek Island of Rhodes as wildfire spreads

Thousands forced to flee Greek Island of Rhodes as wildfire spreads

An uncontrolled wildfire forced thousands of people to evacuate the Greek island of Rhodes. The island has been battling wildfires for several days amidst a heatwave in southern Europe.July 22, 2023

