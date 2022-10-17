IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Thousands march against inflation, climate inaction in Paris

    11 soldiers dead, 15 wounded at training facility, according to Russian Ministry of Defense

  • Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

  • U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'

  • Watch in full: NBC News exclusive interview with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

  • PM Liz Truss fires finance minister after just 38 days in office

  • Watch: Climate activists cover Van Gogh’s priceless sunflowers in soup

  • Belarusian president warns against crossing Putin's 'red lines'

  • After protest, Beijing steps up security ahead of Communist Party Congress

  • Watch in full: NBC News exclusive interview with Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak

  • Flash flooding hits Melbourne, Australia, after two days of incessant rain

  • Russia launches deadly missile strike on Mykolaiv, Ukraine

  • Defense Secretary Austin: ‘NATO stands more unified and more resolute than ever’

  • Russian ‘murderers’ need to be brought to justice, says Zelenskyy

  • 'Russians escaping mobilization' arrive in South Korea, official says

  • Putin warns of hunger, widespread social upheavals at Asian summit

  • 'Back again, dear, oh dear': King Charles III greets PM Truss

  • Biden blasts Russia’s ‘brutal’ attacks on Ukrainian civilians

  • Gen. Mark Milley calls Russian attacks on civilians a ‘war crime’

  • Biden seeks penalty for Saudi oil production reduction, extra money going to Russia

Thousands marched against the high cost of living and climate inaction in Paris, France. France’s newly crowned Nobel literature laureate was among those who attended the demonstration. The march was organized by left-wing opponents of President Emmanuel Macron.Oct. 17, 2022

