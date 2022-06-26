IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Thousands march in pride parades across the country

    01:26
NBC News

Thousands march in pride parades across the country

01:26

Thousands marched in pride parades across the country. The first major pride parade was held in N.Y. in 1970 and was originally called ‘The Christopher Street Liberation Day March.’ This year organizers focused on support for abortion rights after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Many fear LGBTQ+ rights could be threatened in the wake of the Roe decision.June 26, 2022

