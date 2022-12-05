IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Thousands of dead seals found on Russia's Caspian Sea coast

NBC News

Thousands of dead seals found on Russia's Caspian Sea coast

About 2,500 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday.Dec. 5, 2022

    Thousands of dead seals found on Russia's Caspian Sea coast

