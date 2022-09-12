IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Top picks for the 74th Emmy Awards

    03:31

  • Texas doctor suspended after tainted IV bag leads to colleague's death

    01:29

  • Philadelphia man walks over 400 miles to retrace Underground Railroad in honor of Harriet Tubman

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike, demanding higher wages

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Mother faces questioning after deaths of three children discovered on Brooklyn beach

    02:08

  • Blue Origin rocket jettisons cargo capsule during launch mishap

    01:14

  • Michigan man killed by police after shooting wife and daughter

    01:49

  • Mother in custody after three children found dead on Brooklyn beach

    02:53

  • Former Atlanta Braves player Anthony Varvaro killed in crash on the way to 9/11 event

    01:46

  • 'It's tragic': Colorado community reacts to police officer shot and killed on duty

    01:43

  • Community reacts to explosion at Colorado apartment complex that displaced hundreds

    01:16

  • Family ‘relieved’ after man accused of killing 8-year-old arrested

    00:17

  • Watch: Moments from ceremonies marking 21 years since 9/11 attacks

    02:24

  • Mourners in Washington remember the queen at memorial outside the British Embassy  

    01:17

  • Watch: Video shows shooter in Phoenix fire multiple rounds in rampage that killed 2

    03:31

  • New California bill aims to restrict solitary confinement

    05:27

  • Elected official arrested in Las Vegas journalist's stabbing death

    03:05

  • Surveillance video shows former Fresno principal shoving student

    00:44

  • Watch: Police dash cam shows man flees police on airport baggage tractor

    02:18

  • U.S. warns criminal hackers are targeting K-12 schools

    04:13

NBC News Channel

Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike, demanding higher wages

01:35

Nearly 15,000 nurses from seven health care systems are taking part in the strike. KARE's Charmaine Nero reports.Sept. 12, 2022

  • Top picks for the 74th Emmy Awards

    03:31

  • Texas doctor suspended after tainted IV bag leads to colleague's death

    01:29

  • Philadelphia man walks over 400 miles to retrace Underground Railroad in honor of Harriet Tubman

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike, demanding higher wages

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Mother faces questioning after deaths of three children discovered on Brooklyn beach

    02:08

  • Blue Origin rocket jettisons cargo capsule during launch mishap

    01:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All