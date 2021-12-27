Thousands protest as Belgian officials close theaters, cinemas to slow spread of Covid
Thousands of people gathered in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday to protest the closure of theaters and cinemas as officials try to slow the spread of Covid-19. Performers and event organizers had hoped their efforts, including air quality meters in venues and limited visitor capacity, would allow them to escape the latest Covid-19 restrictions.Dec. 27, 2021
