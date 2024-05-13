Thousands protest in Georgia against ‘foreign agents’ bill

- Now Playing
Thousands protest in Georgia against ‘foreign agents’ bill01:04
- UP NEXT
Palestinians flee Jabaliya in northern Gaza as Israel renews attack on the area01:21
300,000 flee Rafah as Israeli forces encircle city01:57
Hundreds of thousands of Gazans flee Rafah ahead of imminent invasion01:01
Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go02:11
Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother02:14
As Israeli forces advance on Rafah, State Department report is critical of Israel01:59
Widow mourns for the father who will never see his child in Rafah00:44
Netanyahu hopes he and Joe Biden can overcome their disagreements01:18
Netanyahu asks Biden to restart U.S. arms supply00:51
Thousands of civilians try to escape Rafah to avoid Israeli bombardment02:20
U.S. withholds thousands of bombs from Israel01:28
Video shows Muwasi, an Israeli-declared humanitarian area near the Gaza coast00:25
Palestinians leave eastern Rafah after Israeli warnings to evacuate the area00:54
Israeli military instructs about 100,000 people to evacuate from east Rafah01:29
Israel closes major crossing into Gaza after it said Hamas fired rockets towards border01:24
U.S. college protests give Gazan students 'glimpse of hope'01:02
Medical workers and academics in Gaza thank students worldwide for their support00:56
‘We are here to bury the babies’: Gazan family grieves for two young siblings02:09
Blinken tells Gaza hostage families to 'keep strong' as he meets them in Tel Aviv00:56
- Now Playing
Thousands protest in Georgia against ‘foreign agents’ bill01:04
- UP NEXT
Palestinians flee Jabaliya in northern Gaza as Israel renews attack on the area01:21
300,000 flee Rafah as Israeli forces encircle city01:57
Hundreds of thousands of Gazans flee Rafah ahead of imminent invasion01:01
Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go02:11
Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother02:14
Play All