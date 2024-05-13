IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Thousands protest in Georgia against ‘foreign agents’ bill
May 13, 202401:04
Thousands gathered outside parliament in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi to protest against a controversial “foreign agents” bill that has sparked a political crisis in the country. Two U.S. citizens were among those detained during overnight demonstrations aimed at blocking lawmakers from entering the building.May 13, 2024

