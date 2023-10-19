IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Thousands of protesters try to march on the Israeli Embassy in Amman

    00:34
    WATCH: Noisy protest in Chicago in support of Palestinians

    00:53

  • Israeli family of 5 killed together by Hamas laid to rest

    00:50

  • Gaza resident 'disgusted' by Biden visit to Israel

    04:17

  • Violent protests erupt following Gaza hospital blast

    02:55

  • U.S. ramping up security measures amid warnings of potential violence over Israel-Hamas war

    01:56

  • Deadly Gaza hospital blast sparks massive protests in Middle East

    03:18

  • Children of Kibbutz Be'eri face new reality after Hamas attack

    01:59

  • Biden blames misfired Palestinian rocket for deadly Gaza hospital blast

    06:00

  • Inside Israel’s Iron Dome defense system

    02:34

  • Biden to deliver prime-time address on Israel and Ukraine

    01:21

  • ‘Bodies all over the courtyard’: Medic describes horror of Gaza hospital attack

    01:23

  • Drone video shows airstrike aftermath at Gaza refugee camp

    01:31

  • Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says

    05:19

  • Full Panel: What got Israel to scale back?

    10:01

  • Biden on AF1 after leaving Israel: 'People are looking for something to give them hope'

    03:33

  • Emerging threats in Europe spark security concerns in wake of Israel-Hamas war

    02:14

  • FBI and NYPD on high alert over security concerns in U.S.

    02:04

  • U.S. to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza

    02:14

  • Cross-border fighting between Hezbollah and Israel escalates

    02:14

Thousands of protesters try to march on the Israeli Embassy in Amman

00:34

Jordanian security forces dispersed demonstrators outside al-Kalouti Mosque in Amman and prevented them from marching toward the nearby Israeli Embassy building.Oct. 19, 2023

