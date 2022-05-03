IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. family of man murdered in Australia celebrate killer's jailing

    01:27

  • Ukrainians rescued from Mariupol steel plant but others remain trapped

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    Thousands protest outside Supreme Court after abortion draft ruling leak

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Space company successfully catches falling rocket in midair before releasing it

    01:18

  • Russian strike on Odesa leaves teenage boy dead

    01:01

  • Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol’s steel plant

    02:24

  • Odesa on lockdown over fears of Russian attacks on painful anniversary

    03:01

  • Cubans turn to cryptocurrency amid heavy U.S. sanctions

    02:46

  • Cat rescued from bombed-out building in Ukraine

    00:28

  • Lavrov's comments about Hitler, antisemitism and Ukraine condemned by Israel

    01:07

  • Speaker Pelosi meets Polish president after unannounced visit to Kyiv

    00:47

  • Azovstal evacuee tells of Russian bombardment of Mariupol steel plant

    01:23

  • Tears of joy as New Zealand reopens to more foreign tourists

    00:42

  • Ukrainian raises money to fight war with souvenirs from downed Russian plane

    00:44

  • Speaker Pelosi leads Congressional delegation meeting Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    00:53

  • Sound of explosions, smoke come from Azovstal steel mill

    00:30

  • Wives, fiancée of Azov fighters tell of conditions inside besieged steel mill

    01:23

  • Pressure mounts in partisan battle over Title 42 and border surge 

    02:53

  • Massive landfill fire sparks during Indian heat wave, impacting air quality 

    02:58

  • 22-year-old American Marine veteran killed in Ukraine

    02:22

NBC News

Thousands protest outside Supreme Court after abortion draft ruling leak

01:00

Thousands of abortion rights and anti-abortion protesters demonstrated outside the Supreme Court after a leaked draft opinion indicated justices will overturn Roe v Wade; the landmark 1973 ruling that guaranteed access to abortion in every state.May 3, 2022

  • U.S. family of man murdered in Australia celebrate killer's jailing

    01:27

  • Ukrainians rescued from Mariupol steel plant but others remain trapped

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    Thousands protest outside Supreme Court after abortion draft ruling leak

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Space company successfully catches falling rocket in midair before releasing it

    01:18

  • Russian strike on Odesa leaves teenage boy dead

    01:01

  • Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol’s steel plant

    02:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All