Watch: Thousands take part in the running of the bulls in northern Spain

As the San Fermin festival ends in Pamplona, Spain, thousands of runners dressed in white with red neckerchiefs took part in the famed running of the bulls. Tourists from all over the world come to northern Spain every year for the week-long festival to watch runners race through the half mile course chased by fighting bulls and steers.July 14, 2023

