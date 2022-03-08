Thousands told to evacuate in Sydney as floodwaters rise
Heavy rain lashed parts of Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders to thousands of people. The city recorded nearly 8 inches of rain since Monday, shattering the average rainfall for March of around 5.5 inches.March 8, 2022
Thousands told to evacuate in Sydney as floodwaters rise
