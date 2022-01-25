Three Baltimore firefighters killed in partial building collapse

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Six people found dead of gunshot wounds in Milwaukee home01:18
Now Playing
Three Baltimore firefighters killed in partial building collapse00:52
UP NEXT
Some Virginia school districts sue over governor’s executive order01:41
Supreme Court agrees to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions01:01
Carjackings up in many major U.S. cities01:30
What you need to know as tax season begins01:17
5 NYPD officers shot in 2022 as cities struggle with violent crime01:53
Different regions of U.S. seeing Covid cases rise and fall01:40
Dow turns positive amid late stock market reversal05:00
Defense argues officers charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights were rookies02:26
Florida International University president resigns, citing 'emotional entanglement' with employee01:09
Connecticut man arrested after racist smoothie shop tirade, tossing drink at employee02:06
Sixth victim found dead by police in Milwaukee home00:19
Texas police arrest suspect in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting01:18
Wikileaks’ Julian Assange allowed to challenge U.S. extradition decision01:20
Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats after pro-filibuster vote03:48
Majority of Americans think U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, according to NBC News poll03:48
Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: U.S. should prepare for Putin to ‘make a bad decision’03:52
Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas after judge grants seize order01:32
Five people found dead inside Milwaukee home00:58
Three Baltimore firefighters killed in partial building collapse00:52
Three Baltimore firefighters were killed and a fourth was hospitalized after a burning building partially collapsed.Jan. 25, 2022
Six people found dead of gunshot wounds in Milwaukee home01:18
Now Playing
Three Baltimore firefighters killed in partial building collapse00:52
UP NEXT
Some Virginia school districts sue over governor’s executive order01:41
Supreme Court agrees to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions01:01
Carjackings up in many major U.S. cities01:30
What you need to know as tax season begins01:17