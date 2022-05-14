IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Three charged in death of child during exorcism at backyard church

Three charged in death of child during exorcism at backyard church

02:21

The grandfather, uncle, and mother of a three-year-old girl who died during an apparent exorcism at a San Jose, California, church have all been charged in the incident. KNTV’s Damian Trujillo reports.May 14, 2022

