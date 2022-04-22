IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

    05:31

  • Firefighters battling fast-moving wildfires across West Coast

    01:39

  • Refugee students at North Carolina elementary school use chess to learn English 

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Three children died at Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    Number of Cuban migrants to U.S. expected to increase as Biden lifts Title 42 

    04:01

  • Woman survives 8-story leap from Washington apartment to escape attacker

    01:06

  • Florida teen charged in deadly 151-mph crash

    00:56

  • Florida dentist charged in murder of FSU law professor, his former brother-in-law

    01:57

  • Former President Trump to campaign for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance

    03:07

  • Justice Department probes environmental racism of wastewater crisis in rural Alabama

    04:48

  • Earth Day: U.N. warns ‘now or never’ on climate change action

    03:36

  • Pennsylvania Senate Democratic candidates spar in first debate ahead of primaries

    04:44

  • Florida lawmakers vote to dissolve Disney’s self-governing status

    04:25

  • Man killed 4 in murder-suicide at Minnesota home, police say

    01:45

  • Garland announces charges against former Honduran president

    03:15

  • Handyman arrested in connection to brutal murder of NYC mother 

    03:14

  • FAA finds YouTuber Trevor Jacob intentionally crashed plane in California

    02:29

  • Women push for inclusion and visibility in storm chasing

    05:54

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border

    02:45

  • Johnny Depp cross examined over explicit texts about Amber Heard

    02:54

NBC News Channel

Three children died at Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina

00:50

Officials at the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina say three children died on the base, and the deaths occurred on two separate occasions.April 22, 2022

  • Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

    05:31

  • Firefighters battling fast-moving wildfires across West Coast

    01:39

  • Refugee students at North Carolina elementary school use chess to learn English 

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Three children died at Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    Number of Cuban migrants to U.S. expected to increase as Biden lifts Title 42 

    04:01

  • Woman survives 8-story leap from Washington apartment to escape attacker

    01:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All