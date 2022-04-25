IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Workers at second Staten Island Amazon facility set to hold union vote

    05:15

  • Twitter's board considering Elon Musk’s $46.5 billion offer, according to reports

    00:29

  • Social media rallies behind Johnny Depp in defamation trial

    03:56

  • Biden’s 'Uniting for Ukraine’ program to admit Ukrainian refugees begins

    03:35

  • Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    07:53

  • Blinken, Austin tell Zelenskyy his courage is inspirational during Kyiv visit

    02:08

  • At least 1 firefighter killed, multiple injured after fire in NYC

    00:49

  • Wildfires across the Tornado Alley continue to grow

    01:42

  • Family of victims ‘cautiously optimistic’ ahead of retrial for man charged with killing 18

    01:49

  • Supporters trying to stop execution of Texas mother citing new evidence

    02:19

  • Fire season begins with nearly one million acres torched

    01:30

  • Police looking for a motive in DC sniper shooting

    01:41

  • New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete

    03:54

  • Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

    03:50

  • Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law

    02:51

  • Dow drops more than 980 points making it worst day since 2020

    02:26

  • Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.

    03:34

  • Texas National Guard member missing after trying to rescue migrants

    01:04

  • Police: Suspect in Washington, D.C. shooting dead

    03:11

  • Police name ‘person of interest’ in Washington, D.C. shooting

    01:06

NBC News Channel

Three children missing after falling into Mississippi River

01:43

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended their search for three children last seen Saturday night after one fell into the Mississippi River and the others entered the water in an attempt to help. WDSU's Harrison Golden reports.April 25, 2022

