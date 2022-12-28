Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake

Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm03:20
- Now Playing
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake01:18
- UP NEXT
‘I am truly sorry,’ says Southwest CEO after travel fallout02:45
Siblings stranded in Target for more than 40 hours during winter storm01:40
Growing concerns over impact of medical misinformation on public health02:28
Buffalo, New York under state of emergency as community tries to recover from winter storm02:13
Pete Buttigieg discusses holiday travel chaos02:16
Southwest cancels over 2,600 flights amid travel chaos02:52
Jackson mayor: Residents are ‘tired of apologies’ as water stoppage continues02:11
Scrutiny grows over thousands of Southwest Airlines delays amidst travel chaos03:35
At least 63 dead after severe winter storm impacts U.S.02:09
Korean-Americans speak out after recording racist, homophobic incident at In-N-Out01:45
Buffalo public works commissioner describes city's conditions, plan for storm aftermath04:20
Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about past work experience, education02:29
'Travel nightmare': Holiday travel chaos continues after thousands of flight delays, cancellations06:35
TikTok user sued by Idaho professor for defamation surrounding death of college students03:28
At least 27 dead in Erie County, New York after winter storm03:16
Migrant crisis worsening in Texas amid winter weather01:28
Buffalo couple takes in stranded tourists amid monstrous winter storm01:27
A deeper look into the teen mental health crisis in the U.S.02:38
Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm03:20
- Now Playing
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake01:18
- UP NEXT
‘I am truly sorry,’ says Southwest CEO after travel fallout02:45
Siblings stranded in Target for more than 40 hours during winter storm01:40
Growing concerns over impact of medical misinformation on public health02:28
Buffalo, New York under state of emergency as community tries to recover from winter storm02:13
Play All