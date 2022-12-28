IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I am truly sorry,’ says Southwest CEO after travel fallout

    02:45

  • Siblings stranded in Target for more than 40 hours during winter storm

    01:40

  • Growing concerns over impact of medical misinformation on public health

    02:28

  • Buffalo, New York under state of emergency as community tries to recover from winter storm

    02:13

  • Pete Buttigieg discusses holiday travel chaos

    02:16

  • Southwest cancels over 2,600 flights amid travel chaos

    02:52

  • Jackson mayor: Residents are ‘tired of apologies’ as water stoppage continues

    02:11

  • Scrutiny grows over thousands of Southwest Airlines delays amidst travel chaos

    03:35

  • At least 63 dead after severe winter storm impacts U.S.

    02:09

  • Korean-Americans speak out after recording racist, homophobic incident at In-N-Out

    01:45

  • Buffalo public works commissioner describes city's conditions, plan for storm aftermath

    04:20

  • Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about past work experience, education

    02:29

  • 'Travel nightmare': Holiday travel chaos continues after thousands of flight delays, cancellations

    06:35

  • TikTok user sued by Idaho professor for defamation surrounding death of college students

    03:28

  • At least 27 dead in Erie County, New York after winter storm

    03:16

  • Migrant crisis worsening in Texas amid winter weather

    01:28

  • Buffalo couple takes in stranded tourists amid monstrous winter storm

    01:27

  • A deeper look into the teen mental health crisis in the U.S.

    02:38

NBC News Channel

Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake

01:18

Three people have died after they fell through ice on Woods Canyon Lake in Arizona. KPNX's William Pitts reports.Dec. 28, 2022

  • Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I am truly sorry,’ says Southwest CEO after travel fallout

    02:45

  • Siblings stranded in Target for more than 40 hours during winter storm

    01:40

  • Growing concerns over impact of medical misinformation on public health

    02:28

  • Buffalo, New York under state of emergency as community tries to recover from winter storm

    02:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All