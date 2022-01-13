IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Three children found dead in California apartment after apparent murder-suicide attempt

    Illinois judge's reversal of teen's sexual assault conviction sparks outrage

  • Dismembered body, believed to be missing Louisiana woman, found in freezer

  • Breaking down the cost of extreme weather events caused by climate change

  • Connecticut teachers call for safer Covid measures in schools amid omicron surge

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation

  • Biden to address Covid surge as U.S. reports more than one million cases per day

  • Watch: Responders administer CPR to girl that fell through ice at pond in Colorado

  • Researchers at Stanford Medicine set record and crack medical mystery

  • Community protests after Black man allegedly killed by white off-duty police officer

  • Boston begins crackdown on homeless encampments

  • Virginia mother in labor braves winter storm on foot to deliver baby

  • Federal judge refuses to block lawsuit against Prince Andrew

  • Yankees announce first woman to manage Minor League Baseball team

  • Music icon Ronnie Spector, The Ronettes singer, dies at 78

  • New lawsuit filed over live ammunition in deadly ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

  • Schools turn to Covid testing to open safely

  • Inside Cleveland ICU overwhelmed by Covid cases

  • What’s behind empty shelves at stores across the U.S.

  • U.S. inflation hits nearly 40-year high

Three children found dead in California apartment after apparent murder-suicide attempt

After finding three children dead, along with an injured woman, in a California apartment, investigators say they believe the incident could be part of a possible murder-suicide. KSEE's Juanita Adame reports.Jan. 13, 2022

