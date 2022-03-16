Three European leaders become first to travel to Kyiv since Russian invasion
The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia became the first foreign leaders to visit Kyiv since the Russian invasion. They pledged sustained and high-level backing for President Zelenskyy.March 16, 2022
How Europeans are helping to house Ukrainian refugees
Kharkiv's raccoon cafe provides shelter from Russian bombardment
Russia intensifies attacks on civilian targets in major Ukrainian cities
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets with 3 NATO leaders in Kyiv while under attack
Zelenskyy to address US Congress, plead for more help
