IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Europeans are helping to house Ukrainian refugees

    04:53

  • Kharkiv's raccoon cafe provides shelter from Russian bombardment

    01:08

  • Russia intensifies attacks on civilian targets in major Ukrainian cities

    03:30

  • Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets with 3 NATO leaders in Kyiv while under attack

    02:56

  • Zelenskyy to address US Congress, plead for more help

    02:37
  • Now Playing

    Three European leaders become first to travel to Kyiv since Russian invasion

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy says peace talks between Ukraine and Russia ‘sound more realistic’

    01:20

  • Inside Ukraine's nuclear power plant headquarters

    03:50

  • Inside Zhytomyr, Ukraine as Russian attacks devastate the community

    01:38

  • 1.5 million children flee war in Ukraine as refugees arrive in more of Europe

    01:43

  • Russia using long range attacks to demolish Ukrainian cities

    03:10

  • Best friends say goodbye as Russian invasion of Ukraine forces separation

    02:04

  • ‘It was my own anti-war decision’: Marina Ovsyannikova fined after on-air protest

    01:09

  • Zelenskyy’s message to Russians: ‘You bombarded ordinary people, residential areas. And you keep bombarding.'

    02:09

  • Ukraine's drones have lethal impact on Russian forces

    02:47

  • Harvard students create website to help Ukrainian refugees find homes

    04:35

  • Russian state TV employee speaks out after protesting during broadcast

    01:48

  • Ukrainian teachers refuse to stop educating during war

    02:24

  • Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation

    04:46

  • ‘No war’: Russian protester detained for crashing live broadcast

    02:21

NBC News

Three European leaders become first to travel to Kyiv since Russian invasion

00:47

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia became the first foreign leaders to visit Kyiv since the Russian invasion. They pledged sustained and high-level backing for President Zelenskyy.March 16, 2022

  • How Europeans are helping to house Ukrainian refugees

    04:53

  • Kharkiv's raccoon cafe provides shelter from Russian bombardment

    01:08

  • Russia intensifies attacks on civilian targets in major Ukrainian cities

    03:30

  • Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets with 3 NATO leaders in Kyiv while under attack

    02:56

  • Zelenskyy to address US Congress, plead for more help

    02:37
  • Now Playing

    Three European leaders become first to travel to Kyiv since Russian invasion

    00:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All