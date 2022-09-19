IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Queen passes through gates of Windsor Castle for last time

    10:09

  • Members of Queen Elizabeth’s staff march alongside her coffin

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    Three generations of royals watch Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leave London

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    See Queen Elizabeth’s corgis await her coffin at Windsor Castle

    00:48

  • Queen's 'final act' was bringing family together, People editor says

    05:39

  • Why Windsor Castle was the queen’s ‘home away from home’

    04:52

  • Jenna Bush Hager shares story of her parents meeting the queen

    07:44

  • Who was in Queen Elizabeth’s inner circle of friends?

    02:17

  • Princess Charlotte wears brooch gifted by Queen Elizabeth

    02:26

  • Royal expert on the significance of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin design

    04:32

  • Prince George, Princess Charlotte attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

    02:02

  • Choir sings ‘God Save the King’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

    01:55

  • Watch British PM Liz Truss give reading at Queen’s funeral

    01:38

  • Watch key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service

    03:18

  • What does the note on Queen Elizabeth’s coffin say?

    01:28

  • Watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession to Westminster Abbey

    15:02

  • Queen Elizabeth’s coffin begins journey to Westminster Abbey

    02:23

  • Watch: Royal family arrives at Westminster for queen's funeral

    06:58

  • Mourners from Houston wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    01:01

  • 'Friends forever': Last two mourners in line to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state

    00:55

NBC News

Three generations of royals watch Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leave London

00:44

Princess Charlotte and Prince George watched as the queen's casket was transferred to a hearse for the journey to Windsor Castle.Sept. 19, 2022

  • Queen passes through gates of Windsor Castle for last time

    10:09

  • Members of Queen Elizabeth’s staff march alongside her coffin

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    Three generations of royals watch Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leave London

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    See Queen Elizabeth’s corgis await her coffin at Windsor Castle

    00:48

  • Queen's 'final act' was bringing family together, People editor says

    05:39

  • Why Windsor Castle was the queen’s ‘home away from home’

    04:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All